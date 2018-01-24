Ballast Point plans to open a brewery, tasting room, restaurant and beer garden in the Downtown Disney District this year. And they lived happily ever after.

Disneyland Resort announced the plans on tap Wednesday, confirming the brewing powerhouse would be one of the new venues joining ambitious upgrades to Downtown Disney in 2018.

The space will house a brewery, tasting room, kitchen and outdoor beer garden -- Downtown Disney’s first-ever on-site brewery.

Another rendering from Ballast Point of the craft brewer's new location planned for Downtown Disney.

Photo credit: Rendering Courtesy of Ballast Point Brewing Co.

In addition to Ballast Point’s beloved brews like Sculpin IPA, the Downtown Disney site will also serve exclusive, limited-edition beers available only at that location. The kitchen will whip up Southern California fare such as salads, flatbreads and entrées featuring local ingredients.

For Ballast Point, this marks the company’s first location in Orange County, California.

We're bringing Ballast Point to the happiest place on earth! That's right, our next location is in the @downtowndisneydistrict at @disneyland in Anaheim, marking the first-ever on-site brewery for Disney. This incredible space will house a three-barrel R&D brewery, restaurant and beer garden. We can’t wait to bring our tasting room experience to this magical place, and we'll keep you updated as the opening date nears. More info on our Facebook page! 🎉🍻 A post shared by Ballast Point Brewing Co. (@ballastpointbrewing) on Jan 24, 2018 at 12:10pm PST

Ballast Point Brewing Co. currently operates several tasting rooms in San Diego – its Miramar headquarters, as well as locations in Little Italy, Scripps Ranch and Linda Vista. The company also has facilities in Temecula and Long Beach, California.

In May 2016, the company announced it was expanding to Virginia, investing $47.8 million in establishing its brewing operation on the East Coast. Today, the company runs a tasting room and restaurant in Daleville, Virginia.

Last summer, the company announced plans to expand to Chicago’s Fulton Market area, also by sometime in 2018.

In March 2017, the Colorado-based Brewers Association named Ballast Point Brewing Co. among the 50 overall largest production breweries in the United States. The company ranked No. 13 in the nation, with Stone Brewing Co. on its tail at No. 17, and San Diego’s Green Flash Brewing Co. at No. 47.

Meanwhile, the master plan for the Downtown Disney District, according to Disneyland Resorts, includes new businesses and refurbishments to dining and retail locations including its World of Disney store.

Downtown Disney also recently added “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” by ILMxLAB and The VOID, a hyper-reality experience transports guests into the “Star Wars” universe.