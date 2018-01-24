And they lived happily ever after: San Diego's Ballast Point Brewing Co. is heading to the Happiest Place on Earth, planning to open a brewery and restaurant in the Downtown Disney District later this year.
Disneyland Resort announced the plans on tap Wednesday, confirming the brewing powerhouse would be one of the new venues joining ambitious upgrades to Downtown Disney in 2018.
The space will house a brewery, tasting room, kitchen and outdoor beer garden -- Downtown Disney’s first-ever on-site brewery.
In addition to Ballast Point’s beloved brews like Sculpin IPA, the Downtown Disney site will also serve exclusive, limited-edition beers available only at that location. The kitchen will whip up Southern California fare such as salads, flatbreads and entrées featuring local ingredients.
For Ballast Point, this marks the company’s first location in Orange County, California.
Ballast Point Brewing Co. currently operates several tasting rooms in San Diego – its Miramar headquarters, as well as locations in Little Italy, Scripps Ranch and Linda Vista. The company also has facilities in Temecula and Long Beach, California.
In May 2016, the company announced it was expanding to Virginia, investing $47.8 million in establishing its brewing operation on the East Coast. Today, the company runs a tasting room and restaurant in Daleville, Virginia.
Last summer, the company announced plans to expand to Chicago’s Fulton Market area, also by sometime in 2018.
In March 2017, the Colorado-based Brewers Association named Ballast Point Brewing Co. among the 50 overall largest production breweries in the United States. The company ranked No. 13 in the nation, with Stone Brewing Co. on its tail at No. 17, and San Diego’s Green Flash Brewing Co. at No. 47.
Meanwhile, the master plan for the Downtown Disney District, according to Disneyland Resorts, includes new businesses and refurbishments to dining and retail locations including its World of Disney store.
Downtown Disney also recently added “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” by ILMxLAB and The VOID, a hyper-reality experience transports guests into the “Star Wars” universe.