Food Truck Fridays was a summertime staple at Balboa Park. This holiday season, a festive version of the food truck event will line the Plaza de Panama and El Prado walkway for five days between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

If you’re looking to indulge in a few more treats before the end of 2017, Balboa Park is the place to be this week as a festive food truck event takes over the heart of the landmark.

The five-day Holiday Food Truck Festival, now in its second year, is lining the Plaza de Panama and El Prado walkway now through Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The all-ages, food-focused festival is sister to the park’s popular summertime event, Food Truck Fridays, which wrapped three months ago. The tasty event features dozens of local food trucks selling their unique cuisine.

Between bites, visitors can enjoy free live music and dance performances in Plaza de Panama and arts and crafts activities for the kids at the Spanish Village Art Center. New this year, organizers said The Prado restaurant will partake in the party, too, hosting live music, a bar, hot cocoa and apple cider in the courtyard in the House of Hospitality on Wednesday and Friday.

Also on Friday, the Museum of Photographic Arts will host a New Year’s resolution “vision board” activity, while the Fleet Science Center hosts a “Family Game Night” open until 10 p.m. The landmark is still filled with holiday lights, so you can also admire those displays as you stroll through the event.

The food truck lineup varies each day and includes San Diego favorites like Tacos La Mezcla, Mastiff Sausage, Frida’s Cocina and more. Check out the roster ahead of your visit to map out your dining conquests. The fest is free to enter but be sure to bring money for munchies.