2 Hit by Car While Walking in Balboa Park

NBC 7's Marianne Kushi reports on the incident involving two people in their 20s who were crossing Pan American Boulevard when they were hit by a car.

What to Know 2.6 million local residents visit Balboa Park every year according to a 2017 survey

Add in tourists, the park's estimated attendance is 4.6 million. NYC's Central Park in 2016 saw 9 million users, the survey said.

Two people were injured - one critically - when a car struck them while they were walking in the heart of San Diego's Balboa Park on Thursday.

A man and a woman were walking on Pan American Plaza Road between the Organ Pavilion and the International Cottages at 5:30 p.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car.

The woman, 20, was critically injured in the collision. The man suffered multiple abrasions and a concussion, San Diego police said. Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of a 2009 Toyota Highlander the car did not stop for the pedestrians and struck them while they were crossing the street, police said.

The driver, 77, was not injured and did not flee the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Removing vehicle traffic through Balboa Park has been a controversial issue for years.

In 2016, the San Diego City Council approved a $79 million project to remove vehicle traffic from the heart of the park.

The Balboa Park Plaza de Panama project would create an underground parking structure with a pedestrian bypass bridge.

Under the plan, vehicles would not be permitted in the area filled with the most pedestrians - the area beyond the Museum of man and the archway entrance to the park.

After a legal challenge launched by a local historical society, a superior court judge ruled in 2017 that the council acted properly in its approval of the plan.