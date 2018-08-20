Deputy Richard Fischer's bail was reduced after a review hearing in the ongoing trial into sexual assault by Fischer. NBC 7's Rory Devine is in Vista with more. (Published 4 hours ago)

Deputy Richard Fischer pleaded not guilty to five new charges brought against him in court Monday, including oral copulation by force.

His arraignment was delayed last Friday because Fischer’s defense attorney was out of town.

During the hearing, Fischer's bail was reduced to $750,000 Monday. It was previously set at $2 million.

He posted the original bail last Friday and was set free.

Judge Daniel Goldstein said he has concerns about how both sides were handling the case outside of the courtroom, specifically on how they talk about the trial’s details to the public.

Goldstein feared the case may need to be taken to a different county as it escalates.

In addition to the five new counts, Fischer is facing another 15 that he pleaded not guilty to involving 13 other women.

