Back to Back Homers Lead to Padres Victory

DENVER, CO - APRIL 09: Clayton Richard #3 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated at the plate by Austin Hedges #18 and Manuel Margot #7 after hitting a 3 RBI home run in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 9, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres looked for some payback in the Mile High city against the Colorado Rockies Monday night. The Friars’ divisional rivals beat them three games out of four in San Diego last week. It’s a new week with a new result. Game one of this series went to the Friars after they beat the Rockies 7-6.

Clayton Richard took the mound for the Padres. He pitched five innings and allowed five hits with four runs and ended the night with three strikeouts. But it wasn’t his pitching that did the trick, but his batting. In the top of the fourth Richard took Jon Gray deep for a three-run homer and added to the Friars lead 5-1. That was Richard’s third career homerun.

Carlos Asuaje was next and seemingly didn’t want Richard to have all the fun, so he smashed the ball to right field and hit his first homerun of the season to increase the lead 6-1.

There was a controversial moment in the bottom of the sixth inning when Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez hit the ball to right field and it looked to be dropped by Cory Spangenberg. It was called as a homerun for the Rockies, but on video replay Padres manager Andy Green argued it looked like Spangenberg was interfered by a fan. The umpires reviewed it and decided it was a homerun. That didn’t sit well with Green, who was hot enough to melt the snow on the Rocky Mountains. The skipper was thrown out marking his sixth career ejection.

Even with all the drama the Padres won their third game of the season. The series continues at Coors field Tuesday evening at 5:40 PM PST.