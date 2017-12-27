Baby Found 'Nearly Suffocated' in Trash Can in Skyline Home

A five-month-old baby was found unresponsive in the trash can of a Skyline home. NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A baby was found “nearly suffocated” in a trash can in a home in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood Wednesday and was rushed to a hospital where it was not clear if the infant would survive, officials confirmed.

The five-month-old child was discovered just before noon in a waste bin inside a home on Cardiff Street, near Jamacha Road. San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Tony Martinez said the baby was taken to a Rady Children’s Hospital.

The child was still alive as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, but it was not clear if the baby would survive, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

After an initial investigation, police believe the child was sleeping in his bed and either rolled or fell into the trash can where he may have partially suffocated from the bin's plastic lining.

Neighbor Lori Ramos ran outside when she heard her neighbor scream Wednesday afternoon. She rushed over and discovered what that there had been a "tragic accident."

The child's grandmother had just put the infant down for a nap when somehow he fell off the bed and into a trash can, Ramos told NBC 7.

Ramos consoled the baby's mother as paramedics gave him CPR and put him into an ambulance.

"They drive away saying that he is unresponsive," Ramos said. "You gotta just hold your breath and say a prayer."

No one is facing charges in the incident at this time, Hernandez said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.