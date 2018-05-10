Toddler Found on Street Reunited with Parents: SDPD

Police have reunited a toddler found alone on the street in Lincoln Park with its parents.

SDPD said a woman found the child near Gloria Street and Frankin Avenue just after 4 p.m. Thursday and took it to a nearby fire station.

Firefighters then took the toddler to the SDPD Southeastern Division Police Station in Skyline.

Soon after, SDPD got a call from a woman who said it could be her child. She told police her babysitter fell asleep.

The two were reunited about two hours later.

No other information was available.

