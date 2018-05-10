Toddler Found on Street Reunited with Parents: SDPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Toddler Found on Street Reunited with Parents: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Police have reunited a toddler found alone on the street in Lincoln Park with its parents.

    SDPD said a woman found the child near Gloria Street and Frankin Avenue just after 4 p.m. Thursday and took it to a nearby fire station.

    Firefighters then took the toddler to the SDPD Southeastern Division Police Station in Skyline.

    Soon after, SDPD got a call from a woman who said it could be her child. She told police her babysitter fell asleep.

    The two were reunited about two hours later.

    No other information was available.

