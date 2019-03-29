Badger Cub Rescued in East County

A newborn badger found weak and dehydrated in the East County is being nursed back to health in the hopes he will someday be able to return to the wild. The badger weighs two pounds and is believed to be only a few weeks old, according to Dariel Walker with the San Diego Humane Society. On Thursday, the San Diego County Department of Animal Services answered a call from a local resident in the area of Jewel Valley Road, south of Boulevard and east of Campo. They picked up the male badger cub and took him to the Pilar and Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center which was just opened three weeks ago. Workers are giving the badger formula and fluids. “In my thirty years with Animal Services here in San Diego County, this is the first badger that our Department has ever encountered” stated Dan DeSousa, Director of Animal Services. The cub will be transferred to the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona until it's determined he can survive by himself in the wild.