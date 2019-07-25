Cafe La Maze shared video with NBC 7 from Saturday, July 20, that showed their cafe window shattered by a BB gun pellet. It is one of dozens of BB gun vandalism reports across San Diego County. (Published 2 hours ago)

Surveillance video obtained by NBC 7 captured a National City restaurant's window being blown by a BB gun pellet, one of dozens of similar shootings across San Diego County targeting businesses and people.

The video from Cafe La Maze captured the act of vandalism to the restaurant at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It shows a window shattering moments after three vehicles drove by along Highland Avenue.

The restaurant manager, Christos Kapetanios said his employees heard the glass breaking and went outside to find the damage. Police were immediately called.

"At the time, we didn’t know if it was bullets and BBs but throughout the stories its probably the same car going around," he said.

Police have not yet linked the BB gun shootings -- which have occurred in cities across the county including San Diego, Coronado, La Mesa and Chula Vista -- but the Kapetanios believes they are based on the details released from other incidents.

Kapetanios shared the surveillance video with police, who seemed enthusiastic to receive such a clear picture of what could possibly be a car involved in more than a six dozen BB gun shootings, he said.

"It would be great to get these guys out of the street because they are a danger, not only to property damage, but to people’s lives. Now taking shots at people, they could injure somebody or kill them," Kapetanios said.

A man struck in the head by a BB pellet on a downtown San Diego street shared his experience with Telemundo 20. Mario Martinez said he tried to chase after the car after the shooting.

On Sunday, a surveillance image was shared by the Coronado Police Department showing a sedan believed to be connected to 23 BB gun incidents in Coronado.

Law enforcement agencies across the county are working together to investigate the acts of vandalism reported by pedestrians, drivers, passengers in rideshare cars, businesses and homes.