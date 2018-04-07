Plane Was Heading to San Diego Before Crash in Petaluma

A pilot was found dead after a small plane crashed near the Petaluma Municipal Airport in Northern California Friday night.

The plane came from Alaska and it was on its way to San Diego from Petaluma before crashing, according to Sgt. Spencer Crum of Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Crum said a distress call came from the pilot at 6:40 p.m. Friday, and the airport notified the Sheriff's Office but the plane was discovered later around 10 p.m.

The pilot, identified only as a man in his mid 70s, died in the incident, Sgt. Cecile Focha of Sonoma County Sheriff told NBC Bay Area Saturday.



The cause of the plane crash is unknown, Crum said. The plane was registered out of Fallbrook, California, in San Diego County, according to the information pulled from the tail number.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the incident, according to Allen Kenitzer of FAA's Office of Communications.

No other information was immediately available.