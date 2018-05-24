Bask Poolside at Kaaboo Del Mar

Kaaboo Del Mar, which takes over the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Fairgrounds on Sept. 14-16, bills itself as "everything a typical music festival is not" and they aren't kidding. This year, not only does San Diego's largest music and entertainment festival feature an expansive lineup including a who's who of the music world but it'll do it in style -- Vegas-style, that is.

Presented in partnership with MGM Grand's Wet Republic, Kaaboo's Bask is a "Vegas-style day club" that boasts an epic pool, DJ sets, dedicated bars, sand games, bathrooms/showers/make-up mirrors, views of the Grandview Stage, and more. A Bask weekend pass (Friday through Sunday) is now available and can be added to your Kaaboo ticket purchase for $100 per person at this link.

If you really want to make your festival experience unforgettable and money ain't a thang, why not go in on a coveted Bask Cabana. Including all the amenities of the regular Bask experience, a cabana reservation accommodates up to six people and each one comes with couches, bottled water, charging stations and a personal security safe. Bottle service, light food and additional beverages are also available for separate purchase. A Bask Cabana reservation will run you $1,250 on both Friday and Sunday, while a cabana on Saturday goes for a cool $2,000.

Of course, you'll need a Kaaboo wristband to enjoy any and all things Bask, and those are available now in various ticketing options: The three-day Hang Loose general admission pass (starting at $249); the three-day Hang Five & Hang Five + Drink Package VIP pass (starting at $899); the three-day Hang Ten pass (starting at $3,299); and the three-day Ultimate Hang pass ($15,000). Go here for all the different options.

And lest you forget with all this pool talk, the festival's 2018 musical lineup is even better than last year's: Headliners include the Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant, and Post Malone. Some other huge names on the three-day bill include Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, N.E.R.D., Incubus, Earth Wind & Fire, Gucci Mane, Alice in Chains, Billy Idol, Blondie, Jimmy Eat World, Cake, TLC, Outkast's Big Boi and many others.

Over the last three years, the annual fest has featured iconic music acts like Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (sadly, one of Petty's last performances before his untimely passing), Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ice Cube, Aerosmith, the Killers, Muse and Snoop Dogg (among many, many others). It's expected to draw more than 100,000 people over the upcoming September weekend.

