BASE Jumper Leaps From Downtown San Diego High-Rise Before Arrest - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

BASE Jumper Leaps From Downtown San Diego High-Rise Before Arrest

The act of parachuting off high structures, like buildings or bridges, is called BASE jumping

By Christina Bravo

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    BASE Jumper Leaps From Downtown San Diego High-Rise Before Arrest
    SDNV

    Police took a man into custody Friday who made a bold jump from an under-construction high-rise building in downtown San Diego.   

    Witnesses described seeing the man parachuting off of a crane on top of the towering Pinnacle on the Park building at 15th and J streets at about 1 a.m. Friday. 

    "I was just standing right here in my house and I was wondering what was going on. I thought Batman came flying," Terrell Trillyen said. 

    San Diego police said they were notified that someone was climbing the crane and they urged the man to come down. It was not clear how the man made it to the top of the 45-story building.

    The man landed about a block away at market and 16th streets and was immediately taken into custody by officers. Police confiscated his parachute.

    It was not clear what charges the man could be facing. 

    The act of parachuting off high structures, like buildings or bridges, is called BASE jumping. The acronym stands for building, antenna, span and Earth, the types of places from which jumpers leap.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices