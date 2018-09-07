Police took a man into custody Friday who made a bold jump from an under-construction high-rise building in downtown San Diego.

Witnesses described seeing the man parachuting off of a crane on top of the towering Pinnacle on the Park building at 15th and J streets at about 1 a.m. Friday.

"I was just standing right here in my house and I was wondering what was going on. I thought Batman came flying," Terrell Trillyen said.

San Diego police said they were notified that someone was climbing the crane and they urged the man to come down. It was not clear how the man made it to the top of the 45-story building.

The man landed about a block away at market and 16th streets and was immediately taken into custody by officers. Police confiscated his parachute.

It was not clear what charges the man could be facing.

The act of parachuting off high structures, like buildings or bridges, is called BASE jumping. The acronym stands for building, antenna, span and Earth, the types of places from which jumpers leap.