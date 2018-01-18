Aztecs Foiled Again Down The Stretch

SDSU redshirt freshman Jalen McDaniels turned in his latest impressive outing with 14 points and 13 rebounds against Fresno State on Wednesday.

For the second straight year, San Diego State lost to Fresno State on its home floor.

This time the Bulldogs emerged victorious with a 77-73 win at Viejas Arena after erasing a double-digit deficit in the second half.

The Aztecs pushed the pace early and Jalen McDaniels was the catalyst. The redshirt freshman continued his breakout season on the mesa with another superb outing and finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

On one sequence in the first half, McDaniels came up with a huge block, raced down the court, and glided in for a breakaway dunk.

Malik Pope scored 10 points but left the game in the second half with a groin injury.

In his absence, Trey Kell helped keep the Aztecs close when he nailed a clutch trey to bring SDSU within 1, 72-71.

Kell finished with 14 points.

SDSU trailed by two with 30 seconds to play but Nate Grimes rejected Devin Watson’s drive to the rim and the Aztecs failed to capitalize on their last two possessions.

It was another example of a winnable game that unfortunately the Aztecs let slip right through their fingers.

SDSU looks to get back on track when the team faces New Mexico on the road this Saturday.