Aztecs Falter in Season Opener at Stanford

PALO ALTO, CA - AUGUST 31: Juwan Washington #29 of the San Diego State Aztecs runs with the ball against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on August 31, 2018 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A road game against a nationally ranked opponent is hard enough to win when you play a clean game. Make too many mistakes or miss too many chances for big plays and it becomes almost impossible.

The Aztecs did both in a season-opening 31-10 loss at 13th-ranked Stanford.

SDSU put the game’s first points on the board in the first quarter thanks to running back Juwan Washington. The junior ran in for a 4-yard touchdown, part of a 24 carry, 158-yard night.

But he was the only viable offensive threat for the Aztecs because they could not get their passing game going. Senior quarterback Christian Chapman gave Stanford points when he rolled to his right and, instead of throwing the ball away, held it for too long and took a safety that made it a 7-2 game. Chapman was sacked five times, most of them for substantial losses.

In the second quarter the Aztecs thought they had a game-changing turnover. Cardinal quarterback K.J. Costello’s pass was batted and the line of scrimmage and intercepted by defensive lineman Noble Hall, but as Hall tried to run upfield he was hit from behind and fumbled it right back to Stanford.

Three plays later Costello hit wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for a 38-yard touchdown to give Stanford a 9-7 halftime lead.

In the second half Stanford took complete control. Costello and Arcega-Whiteside hooked up for two more touchdowns, one of them an 80-yarder that did not come without a bit of controversy. Aztecs defensive back Kyree Woods turned to find the ball and tripped. Replays showed Arcega-Whiteside clearly grabbing the wrist of Woods and giving a little tug to help him lose balance.

Arcega-Whiteside finished with six catches for 226 yards and three scores. Costello rolled up 332 yards and four touchdowns passing. The Cardinal had to move the ball through the air because the SDSU defense did a tremendous job against Heisman Trophy runner-up Bryce Love, who only had 29 yards on 18 carries.

SDSU plays its home opener next Saturday, September 8, against Sacramento State with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff at SDCCU Stadium.