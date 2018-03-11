Aztecs Draw Houston in NCAA Tournament

San Diego State’s men’s basketball team is riding a nine-game winning streak, a run that earned them a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Stretching that streak to double digits will not be easy.

The Aztecs were given an 11 seed in the West region and open up against 6th-seeded Houston. Their first round game will be played in Wichita, KS, on Thursday.

A month ago SDSU was 13-10 and it looked like Brian Dutcher’s inaugural season as head coach would end with the Aztecs missing March Madness for a third straight season. Then they got senior guard Trey Kell back from an ankle injury and they haven’t lost since.

SDSU’s Viejas Arena will also host first and second round games on Friday and Sunday. Those games will feature West Virginia vs. Murray State and Wichita State against Marshall in East regional games ... plus Clemson vs. New Mexico St. and Auburn meeting Charleston in Midwest region matchups.