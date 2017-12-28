Argument in Clairemont 7-Eleven Ends in Hatchet Attack

An argument at a Clairemont 7-Eleven took to the streets and ended with an ax attack. NBC 7's Steven Luke has the story. (Published 3 hours ago)

An argument inside a convenience store in Clairemont led to a young man attacking another man with a hatchet, San Diego police said.

The suspect – Christopher Alvaraz, 21 – was with three other men inside a 7-Eleven on Genesee Avenue around noon when he got into an argument with another man inside the store, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. The clerk told Alvaraz and his companions to leave.

The group of men waited for the victim to exit the store. Police said Alvaraz then attacked the victim in the street with a roofing hatchet.

Alvaraz, who was wearing a lime green vest, fled the scene with his companions in a green Honda minivan.

The hatchet-wielding suspect was last seen traveling north on Mt. Abernathy Avenue and Mt. Alifan Drive, police said.

The victim, identified only as a 44-year-old man, suffered a 1.5-inch laceration to the back of his head and was taken to a local hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

About 20 minutes later, officers spotted the suspect’s minivan at 16th Avenue and G Street in downtown San Diego, approximately 11 miles south of the attack. Alvaraz was standing next to the van.

Witnesses positively identified him during a curbside lineup as the man involved in the bizarre crime. During a search of the minivan, police found the roofing hatchet. A woman was also detained at the scene, though her connection to the ordeal is unclear.

Alvarez will be booked into county jail on one count of assault with a deadly weapon, the SDPD said.The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.