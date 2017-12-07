El Cajon Medical Office Building Evacuates Due to Strange Stench

People inside a medical office building in El Cajon evacuated Thursday after they smelled a strange stench.

Heartland Fire & Rescue Department said the occupants self-evacuated a Kaiser Permanent medical offices building on Avocado Boulevard near Louisa Drive just after 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters were called to the scene to investigate the source of the smell, and whether it stemmed from sewage or natural gas.

Medics were also called to the building, as some people reported feeling nauseous following the evacuation.

By 9:20 a.m., Volunteer Patrol officers with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene to shut down the entrances to the building. San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) crews were also en route to aid in the investigation.