Autopsy Reveals New Details in Beloved Musician's Death

New details emerged Wednesday about a man who fell into the ocean and died in San Diego.

Taylor Watts, 27, is remembered by his friends as a talented musician who would play downtown San Diego shows and had a popular YouTube channel where he would post his music.

Watts passed away in January when he fell from Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.

The San Diego County Deputy Medical Examiner said Watts had a blood alcohol level of 0.15% at the time of his death.

According to the autopsy report, the medical examiner determined Watts had been drinking with his friends during the day and fell around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

Friends say Watts was hanging from a rope along the edge of the pier when he lost his grip and fell into the ocean, possibly hitting his head on the way down.

One lifeguard immediately jumped into the water from the pier and a boat crew soon followed.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist in the search and deployed multiple MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters, the Cutter Haddock and used sonar equipment as it scoured 204 square miles to try and find Watts.

His body was discovered three weeks later off the coast of La Jolla.



The autopsy report lists the cause of death as accidental drowning.