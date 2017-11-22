A 2-year-old toddler has died after drowning in a family's backyard pool in La Mesa. Officers have reminded parents to secure their house before they go to bed at night and keep a fence around the pool. NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017)

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who drowned in La Mesa over the summer found him "motionless" on his side by the steps of their pool, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.

The toddler, Jack Ferguson drowned at his family's home on Princeton Avenue in early August. According to the report released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's (ME) Office, the boy's mother, Allison Ferguson, told investigators she knew something was wrong when her son did not knock on her bedroom door at 7:30 a.m. that day.

Breaking Raging Fire Rips Through Old Escondido Country Club

"At approximately 9 a.m., Allison woke up and was surprised Jack had not knocked on her bedroom door as he always did in order to wake her and Bryan (her husband) up," the ME wrote.

Allison then walked into the family room and into every parent's worst nightmare: a sliding glass door that was open.

"Allison called out for Jack without obtaining any response, then searched throughout the house without finding him," the ME wrote.

La Mesa Police Lt. Chad Bell told NBC 7 in August that both parents believed they had locked the sliding glass door before going to sleep.

The ME said when Allison went outside, she searched the pool area and did not see Jack at first. Her two pet dogs were standing by the steps of the pool, which lead out to the shallow end. It was there that she saw Jack, lying motionless.

"Allison ran and pulled Jack from the pool. She then returned to the house with Jack, while calling out to Bryan," the report read.

Her husband began CPR on Jack, while she called 911. The fire department came and took the tot to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The ME ruled Jack's death an accidental drowning. He had no previous health conditions.