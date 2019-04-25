A mother and three children were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after authorities were called to a Spring Valley Home for drug-related incident.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was called to a home on Arapacho Street near Jamacha Boulevard just before midnight to investigate reports that the children were drugged.

Video of the scene showed the three young children and a woman being placed into the back of an ambulance to be taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

An infant was carried out of the home by a medic while the two older children walked out of the home on their own. It was not clear if they were injured.

SDSO said the hospital evaluation would confirm if the children were drugged and where officers go next with the investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.