Eater San Diego: Restaurant Openings in Coronado, North Park, and Liberty Station - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Breakfast Buzz

Breakfast Buzz

Your morning dose of need-to-know news, weather and more.

Eater San Diego: Restaurant Openings in Coronado, North Park, and Liberty Station

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Eater San Diego: Restaurant Openings in Coronado, North Park, and Liberty Station
    Haley Hill Photography
    The Henry in Coronado is one of several openings of fresh, new restaurants across San Diego County.

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at several new eateries in thriving foodie communities across the county. 

    All-Day Restaurant and Bar Arrives in Coronado
    From Fox Restaurant Concepts – the prolific hospitality group behind North Italia and Flower Child – comes The Henry, a multi-purpose eatery that landed on Coronado this week. From coffee to cocktails, the all-day restaurant and bar offers a modern American menu, plus stylish surroundings.

    Neapolitan Cuisine Comes to North Park
    Siamo Napoli brings the regional food of Naples to 30th Street. The new Italian restaurant, run by an industry veteran, serves Neapolitan pizza and homemade pasta as well as signature seafood dishes from the coastal city. Open for dinner nightly, it also features Italian wine and classic cocktails.

    El Jardin Reopens as El Jardin Cantina in Liberty Station
    After abruptly shuttering last month, El Jardin has returned to Liberty Station as a casual Cantina with a revamped décor and a laid-back new menu that revolves around tacos and margaritas. Open for dinner and weekend brunch, the eatery now has a well-priced Happy Hour Tuesday through Sunday. For this project, El Jardin has parted ways with its founding renowned chef, Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins.

    Photos: Check Out San Diego's First Hard Kombucha BarPhotos: Check Out San Diego's First Hard Kombucha Bar

    JuneShine Scripps Ranch Adds Global Kitchen
    The hard kombucha company's Scripps Ranch tasting room now features an on-site eatery called Enclave that's cooking up a vibrant menu based on both local ingredients and global flavors. Every dish, ranging from gluten-free Korean fried chicken to a pho-inspired grassfed brisket sandwich, contains a healthy probiotic element.

    Where to Drink Cocktails Right Now
    Hankering for a good cocktail? Eater's latest map of the hottest cocktail spots in San Diego features 15 top drinking dens, including the recently-opened rooftop lounge at downtown luxury cinema, Theatre Box, and the newest offering from CH Projects, an intimate East Village bar that pays tribute to the Italian art of aperitivo. Cheers to you, San Diego.

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices