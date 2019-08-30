The Henry in Coronado is one of several openings of fresh, new restaurants across San Diego County.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at several new eateries in thriving foodie communities across the county.

All-Day Restaurant and Bar Arrives in Coronado

From Fox Restaurant Concepts – the prolific hospitality group behind North Italia and Flower Child – comes The Henry, a multi-purpose eatery that landed on Coronado this week. From coffee to cocktails, the all-day restaurant and bar offers a modern American menu, plus stylish surroundings.

Neapolitan Cuisine Comes to North Park

Siamo Napoli brings the regional food of Naples to 30th Street. The new Italian restaurant, run by an industry veteran, serves Neapolitan pizza and homemade pasta as well as signature seafood dishes from the coastal city. Open for dinner nightly, it also features Italian wine and classic cocktails.

El Jardin Reopens as El Jardin Cantina in Liberty Station

After abruptly shuttering last month, El Jardin has returned to Liberty Station as a casual Cantina with a revamped décor and a laid-back new menu that revolves around tacos and margaritas. Open for dinner and weekend brunch, the eatery now has a well-priced Happy Hour Tuesday through Sunday. For this project, El Jardin has parted ways with its founding renowned chef, Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins.

Photos: Check Out San Diego's First Hard Kombucha Bar

JuneShine Scripps Ranch Adds Global Kitchen

The hard kombucha company's Scripps Ranch tasting room now features an on-site eatery called Enclave that's cooking up a vibrant menu based on both local ingredients and global flavors. Every dish, ranging from gluten-free Korean fried chicken to a pho-inspired grassfed brisket sandwich, contains a healthy probiotic element.

Where to Drink Cocktails Right Now

Hankering for a good cocktail? Eater's latest map of the hottest cocktail spots in San Diego features 15 top drinking dens, including the recently-opened rooftop lounge at downtown luxury cinema, Theatre Box, and the newest offering from CH Projects, an intimate East Village bar that pays tribute to the Italian art of aperitivo. Cheers to you, San Diego.