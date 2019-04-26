Auction Raises Legal Fee Funds for SEAL Chief Accused of War Crimes

A silent auction was held Friday at a University Heights brewery to raise money for a Navy SEAL Chief accused of war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is facing court-martial for the death of a young ISIS fighter.

Chief Gallagher is accused of killing the teenage Islamic State fighter under his care and posing for photos with the corpse during a reenlistment ceremony. The Navy says it plans to present the alleged photos as evidence at his trial.

Navy prosecutors also accuse Gallagher of shooting two civilians in Iraq and opening fire on crowds. Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Family Defends SEAL Chief Facing 'Shameless' War Crime Allegations

NBC 7's Danica McAdam spoke to the wife and brother of Navy SEAL Chief Edward Gallagher who is accused of multiple war crimes and faces court-martial. (Published Thursday, April 25, 2019)

He also denies allegations that he shot at civilians in Afghanistan in 2010. Those allegations surfaced earlier this week after a 400-page document was leaked to the New York Times.

Also included in the document are allegations that SEAL Team leadership discouraged SEALs from coming forward to report such incidents.

Gallagher’s wife Andrea accuses prosecutors of leaking the alleged misinformation to the media, and says that reports from the Navy Times hold the truth -- that prosecutors are in fact withholding evidence that would clear Gallagher of the war crime allegations.

“There is all types of evidence now. That there is prosecutorial misconduct they have been withholding exculpatory evidence,” Andrea Gallagher said.

His family has vowed to keep fighting on behalf of their hero until the truth is revealed. They organized an auction Friday at Twisted Taps to help raise money for his legal fees which they estimate could surpass $500,000.

Guests placed silent bids on t-shirts and hats stitched with the American Flag that read "Free Eddie."

Navy SEAL Charged With Murder Faces New Allegation of Deadly Shooting

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher faces a new investigation into a deadly shooting of a civilian in Afghanistan in 2010. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso has more on Gallagher’s now two murder allegations. (Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019)

Books, knives and other items were also put up for auction, and a portion of the ticket, food and drink revenue went to Gallagher's family.

Gallagher was being held in the brig at MCAS Miramar before President Donald Trump answered calls from Gallagher's family and supporters to have him moved.

Andrea Gallagher, his wife of 12 years and mother to his three children, says she has complete faith in her husband.

“The truth has always been our best defense. We said from day one, that these allegations are shameless,” Andrea said.

Chief Gallagher is facing life without parole if convicted. He has a hearing coming up on April 30, and his court-martial is scheduled to begin May 28.

“He is not a monster,” Gallagher’s brother Sean said. “He is not any of these things, he is a terrific man. If you met him, he is a wonderful storyteller, he is just a good person, he is the best of us. He is a person who deserves this the least."

Sean has a 6-week-old son at home, who he plans for his brother to meet.

“There is no way in hell liars keep a hero uncle from my boys. My brother will teach my sons to swim. He will be the role model that he is. I will never stop fighting for that,” he said.