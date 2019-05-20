Attorney for SEAL Chief Gallagher Surprised by Potential Pardon

As the commander-in-chief, President Trump could dismiss a case against a Navy SEAL accused of killing a captive injured ISIS fighter – or pardon him completely. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso has more on the next steps in the case. (Published 2 hours ago)

The defense attorney for Chief Edward Gallagher, the San Diego-based Navy SEAL facing court-martial for multiple war crimes, met with the judge in the case Monday, NBC 7 has learned.

The meeting came days after the New York Times reported that President Donald Trump was considering pardon Chief Gallagher and other service members accused of war crimes before Memorial Day.

Gallagher is accused of killing a captive, injured ISIS fighter and shooting at civilians while serving in Iraq.

His attorney Tim Palatore told NBC 7 that the Navy has provided documents to the defense team related to the tracking software found in emails related to the case. He also said he was surprised by the Times’ report.

Gallagher's Defense Claims Prosecutors Spied on Emails

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher is charged with the murder of an Islamic State prisoner and now his defense claimed prosecutors in the case spied on its emails. NBC 7’s Mark Mullen has more. (Published Monday, May 13, 2019)

Defense attorney and former JAG (Judge Advocate General) Doug Brown says the President Trump’s move doesn't look good.

“It's clearly a political move, because he doesn't know the facts because the facts haven't been established by the trial,” Brown said.

Gallagher’s trial is scheduled to begin May 28.

He has denied the charges and Palatore said his client wants to go to trial to clear his name.

A military officer, unauthorized to speak publicly on the case, told NBC 7 there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

The case has garnered national attention, and reaction to the President possibly pardoning Gallagher so far has been mixed.

Robert Chavez, who served overseas in the U.S. Army, said Gallagher’s fate should be decided in court. Tom Sandonato's son served two tours in Afghanistan, and he fully supports a pardon for Gallagher.

Brown says the consequences of a pre-trial pardon could put American Armed Forces in combat zones and countries all over the world at risk.

“Because if the United States isn't going to follow international law, then [other nations won’t] either,” he said.

Another possible resolution to the case is total dismissal by the president.

Palatore says he'll be back in military court Wednesday to address what he finds in the documents he received from the Navy on Monday.