Attic Fire Injures 1, Displaces 3 in Linda Vista

One person was injured after an attic went up in flames Friday night at a single-story home in Linda Vista.

The flames were contained to one home on the 6900 block of Morse Court, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

One man was transported to UCSD Medical Center and Red Cross aid was requested for three displaced people.

SDFD did not confirm the ages of the people displaced.

Firefighters said they approached the fire with extreme caution after seeing a warning sign on the door that said someone living in the home uses an oxygen tank.

In addition to fearing an explosion, firefighters said they had to fight through clutter in the home to reach the fire.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers responded to the scene to conduct traffic control.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.