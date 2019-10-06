An underage teenager met with an older man in hopes of exposing him for seeking out an underage girl for sex when the man drove away with the victim without their consent, the victim told the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping in Vista at 2:29 p.m. on Sunday where they were told a group of teenagers had used a social media app to contact an older man looking for an underage girl to have sex with, Sheriff's Sergeant David LaDieu confirmed.

The group said they hoped to expose the man, 32-year-old Robert Dreyfus, and turn him over to law enforcement. After exchanging text messages, Dreyfus and the victim agreed to meet at 1385 East Vista Way, the shopping center at the intersection of East Vista Way and Monte Mar Road.

Dreyfus arrived and convinced the unidentified 17-year-old victim to get into his car to talk, the SDSO said.

Dreyfus then drove away with the victim without their consent for several miles. The victim was able to contact the group that planned the meetup, who then called for law enforcement.

Deputies contacted Dreyfus on his phone and Dreyfus pulled over near the 2000 block of East Vista Way.

At this point, the victim fled the car and deputies detained Dreyfus.

The suspect was taken to Vista Detention Facility for suspected kidnapping, sending harmful matter to a minor and communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a further offence.

No other information was available.

