BREAKING: 
Teen Targeted in Shooting at Beach Stairca...
Report of Attempted Kidnapping at Local Outlet Mall Unfounded: SDPD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed that a reported kidnapping attempt at a popular outlet mall located near the San Ysidro Port of Entry was unfounded.

    SDPD officers were called to Las Americas Premium Outlets at 4211 Camino de la Plaza just before 2 p.m. to investigate the report of an attempted kidnapping.

    The scene was cleared at around 3:15 p.m. SDPD said that someone with a mental condition misreported the incident.

    No arrests were made and no injuries reported. 

    No other information was available.

