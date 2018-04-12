Report of Attempted Kidnapping at Local Outlet Mall Unfounded: SDPD

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed that a reported kidnapping attempt at a popular outlet mall located near the San Ysidro Port of Entry was unfounded.

SDPD officers were called to Las Americas Premium Outlets at 4211 Camino de la Plaza just before 2 p.m. to investigate the report of an attempted kidnapping.

The scene was cleared at around 3:15 p.m. SDPD said that someone with a mental condition misreported the incident.

No arrests were made and no injuries reported.

No other information was available.

