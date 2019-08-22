At-Risk Vista Man Missing Since Monday Morning: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
At-Risk Vista Man Missing Since Monday Morning: SDSO

Deonicio Sebastian, 67, was last seen on Aug. 19 leaving from his home on W. Indian Rock Road in Vista

By Rafael Avitabile

Published Aug 22, 2019 at 10:29 PM | Updated 32 minutes ago

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 67-year-old man missing from his Vista home.

    Deputies say Deonicio Sebastian left his home on W. Indian Rock Road at around 8 a.m. Monday on foot and left his wallet and cell phone behind. He hasn’t had contact with his family since, according to the SDSO.

    Sebastian is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was a receding hairline and a dark brown complexion. He walks with a slight limp and can’t read or write. The SDSO said Sebastian suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and relies on a pacemaker.

    Sebastian often walks and rides the bus or train to get to appointments or do errands. He often takes the bus to Oceanside to go to Walmart, and frequently walks from his home to the Arango Green Growers nursery at 2266 Bautista Ave. to work.

    Anyone who sees Sebastian can call the SDSO at (858) 565-5200 or Detective John Cannon at (760) 940-4906 (john.cannon@sdsheriff.org and refer to Missing Person’s Case #19142705.

