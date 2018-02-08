Crystal Odom was gunned down while driving in southeastern San Diego on April 29, 1995. Her case went unsolved for 20 years.

After three trials for the brutal killing of a young mother in San Diego 23 years ago, the third and final player in the case was found guilty Wednesday.

A jury found Aswad Walker, 41, guilty of second-degree murder and one gang allegation in the 1995 slaying of Crystal Odom, 18. Over the last few years, Walker has been tried three times for the murder but his first two trials each ended with hung juries.

This time, the outcome was different. He will be sentenced in a San Diego courtroom on March 12.

Odom was gunned down on April 29, 1995, in front of her boyfriend and 10-month-old daughter, Aaliyah, in a gang-related shooting in San Diego's Encanto community.

That night, Odom and her boyfriend, Curtis Harvey, encountered a group of young men at a gas station: Walker, Samuel Sayles, and Jamar Phillips. Investigators said looks were exchanged between the groups.

Odom, with her baby girl in the car, decided to drive away before pumping any gas. Sayles, who was driving, followed.

He pulled alongside her car at 65th and Akins streets. Prosecutors said someone in Sayles’ car opened fire, striking Odom three times in the head. Harvey drove Odom to her mother’s home where she died a short time later.

Time passed and Odom's case grew cold. It went unsolved for 20 years.

In 2015, a major break finally came: San Diego detectives identified Sayles, Walker and Phillips as the suspects in the killing.

Last year, Sayles, now 40 years old, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. In November 2017, Sayles was sentenced to eight years in prison for aiding and abetting the now-convicted gunman, Walker.

Meanwhile, Phillips, who was a minor at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty in juvenile court and testified at both Walker's and Sayles' trials.

Crystal Odom's April 1995 murder remains unsolved to this day. Her family says the pain remains as fresh as they day she was killed.

The last three years of trials, convictions and, ultimately, justice, have brought back painful memories of the crime for Odom's family and of the young woman they lost so suddenly.

Odom’s mother, Gloria Jimenez, has said her daughter was a great student who dreamed of someday becoming a probation officer. In 2015, Jimenez told NBC 7 she lives with the pain of losing her daughter every single day.

Odom’s father, James Odom, echoed those feelings and said seeking justice for his daughter was a daily struggle.

“Every day is like the first day,” he said.

Odom’s daughter is now grown and, at a news briefing three years ago, held a poster with a photograph of her slain mother.

With tears in her eyes, Aaliyah begged the world to “stop the violence.”