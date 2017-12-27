Rotten Egg Smell Prompts Evacuation of Assisted Living Facility

A foul smell prompted the evacuation of an assisted living facility in Linda Vista Wednesday. NBC 7's Robert Santos reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

Patients in wheelchairs and beds were moved from an assisted living facility in San Diego Wednesday after a natural gas leak was reported.

Emergency personnel responded to 2828 Meadow Lark Drive just before 10 a.m. after one resident was feeling ill and noticed the smell of rotten eggs.

Staff at the LifeHOUSE San Diego Healthcare Center skilled nursing facility moved patients to a side parking lot using hospital beds and wheelchairs.

Residents are recovering from various medical procedures including hip replacements, knee replacements, strokes or heart attacks, according to the company's website.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said there was no gas leak but rather a buildup of carbon monoxide in the hallway and a room.

Workers making roofing repairs accidentally blocked sewer pipes and air conditioning units on the roof, according to SDFD officials.

After opening doors and windows of the building, firefighters used a carbon monoxide meter to measure the air quality.

After approximately an hour, firefighters cleared the scene and allowed residents to be moved back into the facility.

No one was injured.

The facility is located north of Genesee Avenue and south of Mesa College Drive, between State Route 163 and Interstate 805 in the community known as Birdland.