The number of people living with Alzheimer's Disease has gone up in San Diego County. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports. (Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018)

Dave and Donna Zietlow have been married for 47 years. They have two adult children and still live in the El Cajon home where those children were raised.

"I shouldn’t say I could not live without him, but boy it would be hard," Donna Zietlow said.

About six years ago, she started showing early signs of forgetfulness.

"We would say 'senior moments,' then it developed to where our son said, 'You need to take her to the doctor,'" Dave Zietlow said.

Donna Zietlow was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease four years ago. Her husband, Dave has been by her side every step of the way.

"I know that he’s hurting as much as I am. We just try and do what we can do," she said of her husband.

Doctors didn’t detect the disease in 2007, so years went by. Then, in 2014 a pet scan would confirm she had Alzheimer's.

Donna Zietlow is just like the more than 84,000 others living with the disease in San Diego County. The April report released by the county Alzheimer’s Project shows results from 2015.

The new tally is up 20,000 in two years, mostly because of early diagnosis, as well as counting people affected with "related dementias," according to the report.

By 2030, that number is expected to jump to more than 115,000.

The couple says that early detection is key.

"Get tested and don’t be in denial," Dave Zietlow said. "I just wish I would have recognized things sooner."

By the time the Zietlows got the diagnosis, Donna Zietlow’s dementia was already too far progressed for most clinical trials.

Exclusive Teen Hurt In Crash On Way to Coachella Making Recovery Strides

She’s now on a list if a trial should pop up that fits her disease stage.

Dave Zietlow says he relies on his faith, his children, a group of friends, and Alzheimer’s San Diego to help them through this journey.

The couple says they want to spread awareness so others can be diagnosed.

"If we can be just a small sliver of hope for somebody, we both feel that way," Dave Zietlow said.