An event heading to Carlsbad this weekend will highlight more than 175 artists set against a beautiful backdrop: San Diego's picturesque North County coast.

The 2nd Annual ArtWalk Carlsbad will take over Armada Drive this Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively.

The two-day event includes immersive art experiences, visual arts and live music, including a 2:30 p.m. Sunday performance by singer-songwriter A.J. Croce. The event will also include a KidsWalk area featuring fun, artsy activities for the little ones.

ArtWalk Carlsbad will highlight the work of more than 175 local, regional and international artists, spanning a variety of mediums including glass work, jewelry, sculptures, oil painting, photography, metal work, wood work and more.

The event will also feature 50 chalk artists who plan to create temporary masterpieces live on the asphalt above the Carlsbad Flower Fields, overlooking the ocean.

Event organizers said the art of working with chalk as a medium dates back to an ancient art form practiced in the piazzas of Italy where pieces would take shape as the crowd watched. ArtWalk organizers hope the chalk art here creates similar buzz.

In addition to fine art, the festival will boast street food vendors and two wine and beer pavilions for the 21+ crowd. Sales at both the Karl Strauss Brewing and Boochcraft Hard Kombucha pavilions will benefit ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit that works to increase access to visual arts education by connecting students at K-8 schools in San Diego County with practicing artists.

Tickets to ArtWalk Carlsbad can be purchased ahead of time online and cost $10 for one day, or $15 for a weekend pass that is valid for entry on both days.

As for parking, the event website lists seven parking lots off Fleet Street and Armada Drive that'll be open to ArtWalk attendees, participating artists and volunteers. Check out the map here and plan your parking accordingly.

For more details on ArtWalk Carlsbad, click here.