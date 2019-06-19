Arson Investigators, 5 Fire Departments Called to Fallbrook Home

Arson investigators were requested to look into a fire that erupted in the garage of a Fallbrook home early Wednesday, prompting a response from five fire departments.

The single-story home on Wintergreen Lane east of state Route 15 was difficult for crews to access because of the area's tight roads, North County fire officials said.

Crews arrived at about 5:45 a.m. to see flames and smoke pouring from the home's garage. The fire eventually spread to the home's attic and a second firefighting team was requested.

Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire, Oceanside Fire, San Marcos Fire and Vista Fire departments were called in to assist the North County Fire Protection District.

About an hour later, fire officials said the blaze had been contained without spread to the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Bomb/Arson Unit was requested to investigate.

San Diego Gas and Electric was also called in but the reason was not clear.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

