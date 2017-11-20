Suspect Arrested In Hot Dog Cart Fire In Downtown - NBC 7 San Diego
Suspect Arrested In Hot Dog Cart Fire In Downtown

By NBC 7 Staff

    A suspect has been arrested in a fire at a hot dog cart in downtown Horton Plaza.

    Firefighters with San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) were called out to the fire just before 5 a.m.

    San Diego Police (SDPD) arrested a suspect about 6 a.m.

    The cart is located on street level, near Broadway Circle.

    It's the same location where another cart burned in September. 

    At the time, the owner, who had been selling hot dogs at that location for five years, told NBC 7 he believed a homeless person caused the damage.

    It's unknown if the cart that burned Monday morning was a replacement cart, or another business. 

    Arson investigators are on scene. 

    No other information was available.

