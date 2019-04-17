Chula Vista police announced Wednesday they have arrested six people in connection with a brutal assault on a teenager that was captured on video and shared on social media.

A 16-year-old boy was beaten up on April 11 inside the Cotixan Mexican and Seafood restaurant on East Palomar Street.

In a video that circulated on social media over the weekend, a group can be seen punching, kicking and, at one point, throwing a chair onto the teenager's head. As he fell to the floor, the group continued to beat him.

Chula Vista police announced Wednesday that four juveniles and two adults were arrested on suspicion of participating in the attack.

The juveniles, ages 15 to 17, were students at Morse High School and have been suspended as a result of the incident, police said. They were in custody and were slated to be transported to San Diego County Juvenile Hall according to CVPD.

Two adults - Kent Pasunting, 18, and Aldrin Uy, 19 - were arrested Tuesday.

Pasunting and Uy attended Mark Twain High School which is an alternative/continuation high school located on the campus of Morse HS, police said.

All six suspects will face charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, police said.

Investigators believe the teenager was attacked in connection with an ongoing argument between the boy and one of the juveniles arrested.

"The dispute began last month when the victim and suspect got into a heated exchange on social media over comments made to one of the victim’s friends," CVPD said in a Facebook post.

