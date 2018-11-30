Arrest of 4 HS Students During Safety Drill Prompts Questions, Criticism

People are concerned about the cooperation between police and school officials. NBC 7's Alex Presha has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

When San Diego police asked a South Bay school principal for help in arresting four teenage suspects, they quickly got the cooperation they wanted.

But the willingness of Montgomery High School principal Tom Gray to schedule a campus-wide safety drill to provide cover for the arresting officers has sparked controversy.

Memos written by Gray, obtained by the Voice of San Diego, reveal the principal was eager to help police arrest the students even though there was no indication those suspects posed a threat to other students, faculty or staff.

“In working with San Diego police, we do not get to tell them how to do their work but we do help coordinate this work on campus,” Gray told faculty and staff.

According to the Voice of San Diego, the suspects, who were arrested Oct. 31, had not committed any crimes on or near the campus.

Parents and students have not been told anything about the arrests, even though students in at least one classroom did see the apprehensions. Gray has told faculty and staff not to answer any questions about what happened.

“We are really not at liberty to share any information about a police matter,” the principal told his staff. “This was a police matter with these students, not a school matter.”

But one parent told NBC 7 that the principal should not have complied so fully with the police department’s request.

“It would be different if the (suspects) were over here, harassing kids at school, and hurting someone,” said Alicia Mesa, whose son is a senior at Montgomery High. “Then I would understand.”

But Mesa said she sees no reason why police couldn’t arrest the suspects at their homes, or during regular school hours, without using the safety drill as a cover.

“I would definitely prefer the cops to go to my house (to make an arrest),” Mesa said. “That way I know what's going on, and why they’re going to take my son."

Attorney Jessica Heldman, a child rights expert at the University of San Diego’s School of Law, agreed.

Heldman said if the suspects posed an immediate threat at the school, subterfuge might be appropriate to facilitate the arrests. But in this case, police and the principal waited two days to stage the safety drill, after agreeing to that strategy.

Heldman told NBC 7 that the principal’s willingness to “...act as a law enforcement entity by collaborating and colluding (with police to stage the safety drill) as a pretext, concerns me.”

Heldman also said the principal’s willingness to schedule the lockdown as requested by police could hurt the school’s credibility with students, who might next time assume there’s not a real threat if the school goes on an actual lockdown.

“And so the students might not comply with the safety measures that are in place (for an actual threat) and that could create a really dangerous situation,” Heldman said.

San Diego police would not answer any questions about the arrests, but a spokesman for the school district stressed that the safety drill was not a phony event, drummed up to help police make the arrests.

Spokesman Manny Rubio said the drill was simply moved up by two weeks from its scheduled date. Rubio also noted that students, faculty and staff did actually participate in a safety drill when the arrests were made.

“We thought this was the best way to ensure a safe campus,” Rubio told NBC 7. “Based on the severity of the (alleged) crimes (committed by the suspects), that cooperation (with police) was needed for the safety of our campus.”