The car suspected in the fatal hit-and-run crash was found at a gas station near Old Town. NBC 7's Briget Naso has more. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

Investigators have made an arrest in a hit-and-run near Old Town that left a beloved University of California San Diego student dead over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Jake Sanchez confirmed Tuesday that one person had been taken into custody for the deadly incident. The suspect’s name will be released soon, Sanchez said.



The suspect is linked to a hit-and-run collision that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 5, about a mile away from Lindbergh Field.

Andres Perkins, 21, a resident of Menifee, California, was struck and killed in the hit-and-run. CHP investigators said the young man had been trying to cross the freeway on foot when a driver struck him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Perkins' body lying in the roadway. The person who hit him was gone.

Near Perkins, CHP officers found a license plate they believed belonged to a 2004 Honda Accord – possibly from the car that hit the victim. Investigators said the suspect vehicle likely sustained front-end and windshield damage in the collision.

A short time later, investigators found an abandoned car matching the suspect vehicle description at a Shell gas station on Pacific Highway. Investigators believe the driver exited the freeway, drove to the gas station and took off. The car was impounded as evidence but no arrests were immediately made in the case.

According to Perkins’ younger sister, Anais Perkins, the UC San Diego student was majoring in neuroscience and had dreams of becoming a doctor. He planned to attend medical school after graduating from UC San Diego.

Anais Perkins told NBC 7 her brother was bright, focused, kind and generous, and was always willing to help her with her school work – no matter how busy he was with his own.

For Christmas, Perkins gifted his sisters with matching bracelets – one that he also wore.

“He actually passed away with his bracelet around his wrist,” Anais said.

Anais said her brother was a volunteer for an organization that helped children with disabilities.

“He inspired us and will continue to inspire us each and every day,” she added.

Perkins enjoyed hiking, swimming, surfing and nature.

His sister said she will honor him by living her best life and “by being the successful individual he aimed to be.”

The Perkins family has established an online fundraising page to help with memorial expenses as they deal with this tragic and unexpected loss.