SDPD Arrests Suspect in Talmadge Sex Assault - NBC 7 San Diego
SDPD Arrests Suspect in Talmadge Sex Assault

A woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man along 50th Street in San Diego’s Talmadge community

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    San Diego police cordoned an area in front of a home along 50th Street in Talmadge where they launched a search Friday for a sex assault suspect.

    A man is in custody, accused of burglary and sexual assault in connection with an attack reported last week in Talmadge, San Diego police said.

    Leonard Derrick, 42, was arrested Friday for burglary and sexual assault, police said. 

    Derrick's arrest was announced in connection with the investigation into an incident reported around 5:45 a.m. on March 29 on 50th Street near El Cajon Boulevard.

    The suspect allegedly demanded that a woman give him money and her car keys after the reported assault, according to San Diego police.

    SDPD investigators released a sketch days after the incident, asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspect.

      

