A 77-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 1985 killing of a Drug Enforcement Administration agent – a horrific death that marked the first time a cartel had attacked and killed a U.S. drug agent.

Ezequiel Godinez Cervantes was taken into custody by Mexican police Thursday in Mexicali, Mexico, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation tipped off authorities when Godinez crossed the border.

Godinez is accused of kidnapping and torturing DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena Salazar.

In February 1985, Camarena disappeared while working undercover. A month later, he was found dead on a ranch on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Officials said Camarena was tortured and murdered by the Guadalajara Cartel, which blamed the agent for the takedown of a marijuana planation.

The cartel was reportedly run by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Rafael Caro Quintero. The latter of who was added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2018 -- with a $20 million bounty -- for his supposed involvement in Camarena’s death.

Godinez also faces allegations of killing two Americans he confused for DEA agents, Baja California’s State Preventive Police said.

He was handed over to immigration authorities and will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Godinez is originally from San Juan, Texas.

In July 2014, Camarena’s son, Enrique S. Camarena Jr., took his oath as a San Diego Superior Court judge, following in his father’s “legacy of duty.”

He was 11 when members of the narco-trafficking cartel tortured and murdered his father.

Last May, the DEA Special Agent in Charge for the San Diego Division announced the takedown of the “biggest and baddest” drug traffickers, motivated by Camarena’s death.