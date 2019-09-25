Army's Elite Parachute Team Jumps 5,000 Feet Onto Deck of USS Midway

The U.S. Army’s elite parachute team, the Golden Knights, celebrated Army Day in San Diego by making a 5,000-foot jump from above the clouds onto the flight deck of USS Midway.

The Knights traveled to San Diego from their home base in North Carolina where they make similar training jumps 6 to 10 times a day.

Landing on a mark as small as an aircraft carrier isn’t anything new to them, but it was for the dozens of spectators on deck with their phones out waiting anxiously for their touchdown.

“The most difficult part of the job is just having the confidence to just know what we're doing,” Golden Knights paratrooper Roman Grijalva said.

US Army Golden Knights Parachute Jump Seen Through GoPro

After leaping fearlessly out of their plane, the jump team spent about 5 minutes swirling through the air, leaving behind a trail of pink tracer high above the San Diego skyline, before they made their landing to roaring applause.

The Golden Knights will be at this weekend’s 2019 MCAS Miramar Air Show and will perform two jumps per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They’ll be aiming for another small target, the recruiting area right in the center of the spectator space, so everyone can see just how precise they are.