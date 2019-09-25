Army's Elite Parachute Team Jumps 5,000 Feet Onto Deck of USS Midway - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

San Diego Military News

Covering those who serve and live in our city

Army's Elite Parachute Team Jumps 5,000 Feet Onto Deck of USS Midway

By Melissa Sandoval

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Army Golden Knights Parachute Team Celebrates Army Day at USS Midway

    NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Melissa Sandoval accompanied the team on their precision jump. (Published 27 minutes ago)

    The U.S. Army’s elite parachute team, the Golden Knights, celebrated Army Day in San Diego by making a 5,000-foot jump from above the clouds onto the flight deck of USS Midway.

    The Knights traveled to San Diego from their home base in North Carolina where they make similar training jumps 6 to 10 times a day.

    Landing on a mark as small as an aircraft carrier isn’t anything new to them, but it was for the dozens of spectators on deck with their phones out waiting anxiously for their touchdown.

    “The most difficult part of the job is just having the confidence to just know what we're doing,” Golden Knights paratrooper Roman Grijalva said.

    US Army Golden Knights Parachute Jump Seen Through GoPro

    [DGO] US Army Golden Knights Parachute Jump Seen Through GoPro
    (Published 34 minutes ago)

    After leaping fearlessly out of their plane, the jump team spent about 5 minutes swirling through the air, leaving behind a trail of pink tracer high above the San Diego skyline, before they made their landing to roaring applause.

    The Golden Knights will be at this weekend’s 2019 MCAS Miramar Air Show and will perform two jumps per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They’ll be aiming for another small target, the recruiting area right in the center of the spectator space, so everyone can see just how precise they are.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices