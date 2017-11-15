Army Veteran Accused of Downtown Stabbing Pleads Not Guilty

San Diego police arrested Marc Dominguez on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following the stabbing outside of a pub in the Gaslamp Quarter on Nov. 9, 2017.

A U.S. Army veteran arrested for stabbing a member of the military in an argument over his uniform pleaded not guilty to charges Wednesday.

Marc Dominguez, 42, was arrested by San Diego police last week after he was involved in a fight with an active-duty military officer near Fifth Avenue and Market Street in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

Dominguez pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The judge increased his bail from $30,000 to $75,000 on grounds that he was a danger to society.

The stabbing began as a disagreement inside a bar at around 11:30 p.m. when Dominguez was told to correct a patch on his uniform.

Gaslamp Stabbing Involved Man in Military Uniform

A group of men noticed a few problems with a man's military uniform and approached him to adjust it, but things escalated quickly.

Witnesses say Dominguez was asked to adjust his Private First Class badge because it was facing the wrong way.

"The guy who they were saying was wearing the stolen valor uniform pulls out a knife, starts swinging," witness Casey Phelans said.

The victim, a member of the U.S. military, was stabbed in the arm and may have lost sensation in his fingers due to the incident, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

On Monday, Pentagon officials confirmed that Dominguez served in the U.S. Army from February 2003 to August 2004 as a Private First Class E-3.

As an infantryman, Dominguez received the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Dominguez will appear again in court later this month.

Man Stabbed Over Military Uniform in the Gaslamp