Col. Robert Dingeman, a man who served the U.S. Army for more than 30 years and acted as a pillar to the Scripps Ranch community, has died. He was 96.

Dingeman, who has a local elementary school named after him for his continued service, passed away Saturday night, according to Gloria Tran, a representative for Dingeman’s family.

Tran provided the following comment to NBC 7:

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Colonel Bob Dingeman. He would have been 97 next month. To all the Dingeman Elementary School children, young and old, please know Bob cherished your notes, cards, and songs every year. He was profoundly proud of you. He loved the Scripps Ranch community deeply and would want you all to continue the tradition of supporting each other."

Dingeman was born in the Philippines on June 12, 1922, to parents Blanche Dingeman and Coast Artillery Cpt. Ray Dingeman, according to Dingeman Elementary School.

After a failed attempt to win an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy known as West Point, Dingeman moved to Hawaii in 1939 where his father was stationed. Here, he studied at the University of Hawaii, joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), and again failed to get into West Point.

Two years later, on Dec. 7, 1941, Dingeman was called to duty and, serving as the First Sergeant in the ROTC program, became the personal bodyguard to the Hawaii governor during the Pearl Harbor attacks, according to Dingeman Elementary School.

Following his service in America's launch into World War II and continued perseverance, he finally received an appointment for West Point in the summer of 1942.

One day after his graduation from the academy, he married his longtime sweetheart, Gaye. Soon after, Dingeman served in tours in the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam, according to his namesake elementary school. In this time, he received a Silver Star, Soldier’s Medal, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart.

Thirty years later, Dingeman retired and became an instructor at San Diego Miramar College, teaching math, history, and political science for nearly two decades.

He created the Scripps Ranch Civic Association, which went on to represent thousands of households and promote volunteerism throughout the community, according to the group’s website.

"As a retired Army Colonel, he was always including the veterans in his SRCA Newsletter stories. He survived three wars heroically. He used his extensive military and educational experience to make his community strong. We will miss that beautiful smile and kind heart. All he ever wanted was to help others," Tran told NBC 7.

In 1994, the San Diego Unified School Board unanimously voted to name a new elementary school in Scripps Ranch after Dingeman. Roughly three miles from where he taught at San Diego Miramar College, Dingeman Elementary School was established on Scripps Creek Drive.

Photo credit: Bill Feather

On Sunday, Dingeman Elementary School’s sign read, “We love you Colonel Robert E Dingeman!”

“His leadership and active community involvement was instrumental in transforming Scripps Ranch into a great place to live,” the elementary school said on its website.

Dingeman leaves behind his wife of 74 years, Gaye, and his children, Bob Jr. and Susan.