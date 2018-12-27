One man is suspected in a series of armed robberies and attempted armed robberies and what may help identify him is the orange reflective vest worn during two of the incidents, San Diego police said Thursday.

On Dec. 19, a man wearing a construction helmet, protective glasses, a dark bandana and "Dickie" style pants entered a Game Stop on Murphy Canyon Road. The man, police say, lifted up his shirt and showed the clerk a revolver in his waistband while he demanded money. After receiving cash, the suspect ran off on foot, police said.

Four days later, a similar suspect struck twice - once at a Game Stop on University Avenue and then at a Subway on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

At the Game Stop, a clerk recognized the suspect from the earlier robbery on Murphy Canyon Road and told another employee to call security. The man ran off on foot, police said.

GameStop Robbery in Serra Mesa: SDPD

(Published Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018)

Two hours later, the same suspect lifted up his shirt to a clerk at the Subway and "simulated that he had a gun in his waistband," according to a San Diego Crime Stoppers bulletin. The man received cash from the clerk and ran off on foot.

San Diego police describe the man as 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 to 200 pounds. He had short, dark hair and a goatee.

At the Game Stop incident on Dec. 23, the suspect wore an Anaheim Angels baseball hat along with sunglasses. In the Subway robbery, the suspect wore the orange reflective vest.

Police consider the suspected robber armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the San Diego police robbery investigation team at (619) 531-2299 or San Diego Crime Stoppers where they may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. The Crime Stoppers tip line is (888) 580-8477.