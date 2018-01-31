Arizona Department of Transportation officials did not throw away their shot when the smash hit musical "Hamilton" arrived in January. The musical will play at The Grady Gammage Memorial Auditorium in Tempe through Feb. 25. To celebrate the arrival of the musical, officials with the Department of Transportation wrote punny references to the beloved musical on traffic signs seen throughout the state. The signs are a play on the musical's lyrics. Below, see some of the signs drivers have been seeing in Arizona -- and the songs they reference.