An argument between two men in Pacific Beach overnight turned violent, ending in the death of one man, San Diego police confirmed.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Anthony Dupree said the men got into some sort of argument just after 1 a.m. Saturday on the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard, near Thomas Avenue. The area is near surf shops and blocks away from restaurants and bars.

According to investigators, the argument escalated and, ultimately, the suspect assaulted the victim. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was suffering from trauma to his torso. He was rushed to a local hospital but died a short time later, Dupree said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but police believe he was in his 40s to 50s.

The suspect fled the area on foot before investigators arrived. Dupree said witnesses told police he was carrying a skateboard and was wearing a black shirt and dark-colored jeans. Police said the suspect is likely in his 20s to 30s.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the police department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.