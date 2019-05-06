Are Refurbished Headphones a Good Idea?

Whether for work or working out, many of us use headphones nearly every day.

But the often-tiny tech products can cost big bucks. So Consumer Reports suggests trying used headphones. Think that’s not for you? Wait until you find out how much you can save.

CR has recommended refurbished products for years. It’s a great way to save on electronics like phones and computers. And some of CR’s highly rated headphone models can be as much as 50 percent off the regular price.

Refurbished headphones have usually been returned by someone. It could be because he or she didn’t like them, or in some cases, they needed a repair. But no matter what was wrong with the headphones originally, by the time you get them they should be as good as new. They just may not be in their original packaging.

So where can you find them?

When you’re shopping for refurbished headphones, the best-case scenario is that you get them directly from the manufacturer. But we’ve seen the best selections at places like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Some retailers even have programs for refurbished products.

Amazon has an entire Renewed Department with products that are guaranteed to look and function just like new.

Best Buy has its Geek Squad Certified Refurbished program, which offers the company’s standard 15-day return policy.

No matter where you shop, make sure to check the details before buying, and make sure you can return the headphones if something is wrong.

CR cautions consumers to do their research before buying anything refurbished from a company they’ve never heard of, because it can be hard to know exactly what you’re getting.

