Arctic Monkeys Announce 2 San Diego Shows

It sure looks like Arctic Monkeys are enjoying "A Certain Romance" with America's Finest City: The band has just announced two back-to-back shows at the Observatory North Park on May 2-3, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 20!
The celebrated UK rock band are back in the tour swing of things with a new album, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino," due out on May 11. As such, the two San Diego dates, along with their May 5 show in LA and their May 9 show in New York City, serve as big record-release parties.
Fun fact: San Diego is the only city in North America that they've dedicated two shows to, and they kick off the band's 2018 tour. Hey now!
The last time we saw the group was in 2014 at SDSU's Open Air Theatre so it's been a minute since they've touched down in town. Of course, fans also got a taste of the Last Shadow Puppets, a possibly-now-defunct (?) side project of Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, in 2016 at the Observatory North Park. But since then, it's been all quiet on the Western front -- until now, that is.
Tickets to the two shows (May 2 at this link, and May 3 here) go on sale April 20 at 10 a.m. PST. And since the Observatory North Park is considerably smaller in size than SDSU's Open Air Theatre (which sold out), expect tickets to be a hot commodity. Good luck!
Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates
- May 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
- May 3 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
- May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
- May 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
- May 22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
- May 23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
- May 26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
- May 27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
- May 29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
- May 30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
- June 2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
- June 4 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
- June 8 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
- June 14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
- June 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
- June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
- June 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
- June 22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
- June 22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
- June 26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
- June 27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena
- July 1 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
- July 4 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
- July 6 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
- July 8 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
- July 12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
- July 13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
- July 24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
- July 25 – Canandigua, NY @ CMAC
- July 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- July 28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
- July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
- Aug. 1 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
- Aug. 2 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
- Aug. 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
- Aug. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
- Aug. 8 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
- Aug. 9 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
- Aug. 11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
- Aug. 14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival
- Sept. 6 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
- Sept. 7 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
- Sept. 9 – London, UK @ The O2
- Sept. 10 – London, UK @ The O2
- Sept. 12 – London, UK @ The O2
- Sept. 13 – London, UK @ The O2
- Sept. 15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena
- Sept. 16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena
- Sept. 18 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena
- Sept. 19 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena
- Sept. 21 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena
- Sept. 22 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena
- Sept. 24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
- Sept. 25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
- Sept. 27 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
- Sept. 28 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena