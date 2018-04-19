Arctic Monkeys Announce 2 San Diego Shows

It sure looks like Arctic Monkeys are enjoying "A Certain Romance" with America's Finest City: The band has just announced two back-to-back shows at the Observatory North Park on May 2-3, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 20!

The celebrated UK rock band are back in the tour swing of things with a new album, "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino," due out on May 11. As such, the two San Diego dates, along with their May 5 show in LA and their May 9 show in New York City, serve as big record-release parties.

Fun fact: San Diego is the only city in North America that they've dedicated two shows to, and they kick off the band's 2018 tour. Hey now!

The last time we saw the group was in 2014 at SDSU's Open Air Theatre so it's been a minute since they've touched down in town. Of course, fans also got a taste of the Last Shadow Puppets, a possibly-now-defunct (?) side project of Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, in 2016 at the Observatory North Park. But since then, it's been all quiet on the Western front -- until now, that is.

Live: Arctic Monkeys

Tickets to the two shows (May 2 at this link, and May 3 here) go on sale April 20 at 10 a.m. PST. And since the Observatory North Park is considerably smaller in size than SDSU's Open Air Theatre (which sold out), expect tickets to be a hot commodity. Good luck!

Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates





May 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

May 3 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

May 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

May 23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

May 26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

May 27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

May 29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

May 30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

June 2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

June 4 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

June 8 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

June 14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

June 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

June 22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

June 22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

June 26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

June 27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena

July 1 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

July 4 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

July 6 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

July 8 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

July 12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

July 13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

July 24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 25 – Canandigua, NY @ CMAC

July 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

Aug. 1 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Aug. 2 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

Aug. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 8 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

Aug. 9 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

Aug. 11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

Aug. 14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival

Sept. 6 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

Sept. 7 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

Sept. 9 – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 10 – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 12 – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 13 – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena

Sept. 16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena

Sept. 18 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena

Sept. 19 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena

Sept. 21 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena

Sept. 22 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena

Sept. 24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Sept. 25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Sept. 27 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

Sept. 28 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena



