Approx. 20 Vehicles Engulfed in Flames in Otay Mesa: SDFD

About 20 vehicles were fully engulfed in flames after a fire broke out near an Otay Mesa trucking facility, SDFD said.

A helicopter was sent to assist San Diego Fire Department (SDFD) firefighters battle a two-alarm fire in the 600 block of Heritage Road, near Brown Field Municipal Airport.

The fire broke out just before 10:10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived they found a fire at a yard near the Landstar trucking company. The fire quickly engulfed multiple vehicles, prompting SDFD to call backup units.

The fire was near the Otay River. Firefighters were working to ensure the fire did not spread to surrounding vegetation, SDFD said.

There are several auto wrecking yards and recycling centers in the area where the fire is burning.

No other information was available.

