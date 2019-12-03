Approaching Storm to Create Soggy Conditions for Thursday Morning Commuters

An atmospheric river approaching San Diego from the southwest was expected to dump rain over the county beginning Wednesday morning and could possibly cause flash floods in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for coastal, valley and mountain areas in San Diego County, including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley.

The watch was set to expire at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said light sprinkles would be seen scattered across the county Tuesday night, but measurable rain would come by Wednesday morning. Commuters should expect soggy conditions by 6 a.m., Midcap said.

The rain is expected to taper by the afternoon hours and into the evening.

Midcap said that this storm differs from the three-day storm that drenched the region over the Thanksgiving holiday because it’s a subtropical system that won’t bring a lot of cold air along with it. Unfortunately, that means San Diegans shouldn’t expect any snow.

Cloudy skies are expected to linger over the county after the bulk of the rain passes through, and isolated showers are possible through Thursday, according to Midcap.

Midcap expected a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in coastal areas, a half-inch to an inch in the valleys and up to an inch-and-a-half in the mountains over a 48-hour period.