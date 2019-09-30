Apartments Flooded After Sleepy Driver Shears Hydrant: Police

Residents of a University City apartment complex were forced out of their homes overnight after a car sheared a fire hydrant sending a flood of water into their complex early Monday.

The San Diego Police Department said a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a hydrant near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Regents Road after 1:30 a.m.

Water from the sheared hydrant streamed down a set of stairs and into the lower unit of a nearby apartment complex causing a pool several feet deep.

Firefighters aided residents to get out of the flooded building. No injuries were reported. At least a dozen would need to find temporary living with assistance from the Red Cross, police said.

Crews were working to remove the water from the apartment units as quickly as possible. Vacuums were being used to siphon the pool of water.

Police said the driver would not be charged for the crash because he remained at the scene. The driver was not hurt.

No other information was available.

