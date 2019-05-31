Apartment Fire Kills Chihuahua, Displaces Family

NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports from Logan Heights where a family of four was displaced by a fire. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A fire was reported Friday night at an apartment complex in Logan Heights, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The fire started around 7 p.m. on the 500 block of Sicard Street.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured except for a chihuahua, the family’s pet, who was found unconscious and later died, said SDFD.

"I see the flames going up and it was like white at first and then went black,” said Ashley Contreras, a neighbor.

The property sustained severe damage, according to SDFD.

The family of four will be displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.